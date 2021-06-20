The famous DC Comics superhero Flash is getting his first solo movie and fans couldn’t be more excited. The story will be inspired by the famous Flashpoint comic in which alternate worlds are explored where the plot takes another turn.

With the comic as a reference, the film will bring back Michael Keaton as Batman. In an interview for The wrap, the director Andy Muschietti noted that the character will be “the baseline before launching into Barry’s adventure.”

Certainly, fans have high expectations for the result and now have a new topic of conversation after leaking new photos from the filming set. In the images shared through Twitter, Michael Keaton is seen as Batman.

Photo: Twitter capture

Previously, Muschietti shared on his Instagram account a photograph of the suit that Michael Keaton’s Bat Man will wear. It was the bust with a subtle design change and bloodstains that evoked the Watchmen branding.

Photo: Andy Muschietti’s Instagram

Regarding the importance of Batman in the story, Muschietti had already highlighted the great emotional connection between Bat Man and Flash. “His characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder and that is one of the emotional vessels of the film, “he explained.

After these words, he did not hesitate to highlight the dichotomy of the emblematic character. “It’s his masculinity in the way he looks, the imposing figure he has and the line of his jaw. However, it is also very vulnerable ”, he reflected.