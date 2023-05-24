The Flash is the star of a spectacular final trailer with Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Sasha Calle, which together with a series of commercials will accompany us to the release of the movie in Italian cinemas, scheduled for June 15th.

Exactly one month after the second trailer of The Flash, the new video offers a more in-depth look at the plot of the film, which according to the premises will reset the DC cinematic universe, paving the way for projects coordinated by James Gunn.

So let’s see Flash grappling with his reality, while collaborating with Ben Affleck’s Batman and discussing how his speed also allows him to change things, upsetting the world … or destroying it, the Dark Knight admonishes him.

Stuck in an alternate universe where his parents are still alive, Barry Allen is then faced with unexpected threats and encounters with alternate versions of his friends, from Michael Keaton’s Batman to Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, as well as himself from that reality.