the movie of The Flash has been officially announced and is coming during this summer (June 16, 2023). The protagonist, the fastest superhero in the world, is played by Ezra Millermuch to the disappointment of fans.

This is because Miller, who has been playing Flash since 2017, has a bad reputation for some events that have affected his private life, among these: numerous assaultsa relationship with a young girl (to whom he allegedly supplied, to plagiarize her, alcohol and drugs), episodes of theft and trespassing.

It is therefore not strange that the actor is little appreciated by the public and by the producers it seems they will take actionprecisely because of the bad example and behavior he has held in recent years.

Because of this, several fans would have spotted the next one Flash. The designated plaintiff is Elliot Pageprobably the best known transgender actor in the world, famous for his performance in Juno, which, when he was still called Ellen, earned him a nomination for theOscars.

Not only would the actor reflect the Flash’s aesthetic qualities, according to fans, but he would also be a great example and a great honor for the trans and LGBT+ community.

The actor, also known for his role in the series The Umbrella Academycan he really become the new Flash?