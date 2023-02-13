The first full preview of Flash appeared at the Super Bowl and caused a lot of excitement with appearances by Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, and Michael Shannon as Zod. But some believe that someone else appeared.

What happens is that more than one user suggested that there was another version of the Dark Knight in this video and it was that of Christian Bale. One of them was the influencer @MikeCortesi on Twitter.

@MikeCortesi commented ‘at the 1:55 mark there’s a Christian Bale-like Batman and Batmobile…’, later sharing how excited he’ll be if Bale makes a cameo; other users highlighted the same.

@TheNuGeekz, for his part, said ‘I’m not saying Christian Bale is in The Flash movie, but that Batcave waterfall, the back of that cowl and the drumbeats in that musical score, look and sound eerily like Batman Begins’.

Fountain: Twitter.

But this theory died quickly enough. Not just because some said Christian Balde was unlikely to return as Batman to Flashbut by a screenshot.

There you can see who appears to be Ben Affleck dressed as the Batman in a fairly clear shot. So stated @BrandonDavisBD, who stated on Twitter ‘yeah, it’s definitely Ben Affleck’s Batman. Thank you friendly people!’.

I’m not saying Christian Bale is in The Flash movie, but that Batcave waterfall, the back of that cowl and the drum beats in that musical score, look and sound eerily reminiscent of Batman Begins. pic.twitter.com/G4SanvHvBA — The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) February 10, 2023

When will The Flash have its premiere with Batman and everything?

Although we do not completely rule out that Christian Bale’s Batman has a cameo in Flash This film will be released in theaters in the United States on June 16, 2023.

As for Latin America, it will be available one day before. This film suffered delay after delay in its release but this time it seems that it is its final date. It is one of the latest productions of the DC Comics Cinematic Universe (DCEU) as we know it.

This tape can be considered as something apart from the new stage that James Gunn and Peter Safran will begin as the heads of DC Studios.

But there are also fans of DC Comics who think that with the different time lines that it handles, it could also represent the starting point of what Gunn and Safran are planning.

To completely clear up doubts, it is best to have some patience and wait for its premiere.

