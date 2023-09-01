The online premiere of Flash was quite disappointing, since after its release in Max Last Friday, the superhero movie of DC had even fewer viewers than Black Adam. According to Deadline, Flash it was broadcast by only 1.1 million households in the United States during the two days after its debut. That represents an 8% decrease compared to the 1.2 million households that saw Black Adam.

Lackluster reviews and a disastrous box office performance spelled trouble for Black Adam, which reportedly lost up to $100 million. The film grossed a modest $393 million worldwide and it looked like not even Dwayne Johnson could save the shaky superhero movie from DC. The situation was even worse for Flash. Ezra Miller’s solo superhero movie grossed just $268 million worldwide, a low figure for a movie that effectively marked the end of the DCEU. Now, the numbers for transmission in the home are just as modest.

It doesn’t help that Warner Bros. Discovery has lost 1.8 million subscribers since HBO Max was relaunched as Max. However, Flash wasn’t truly destined for greatness, and with a 72% box office drop in its second weekend, it was already clear for one of the latest superhero flops of DC.

Still, at least he’s doing better than Blue Beetlewhich has so far grossed just $83.6 million worldwide.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Do what you want, I’m beginning to regret that not even James Gunn can save this, but I still have a little bit of hope.