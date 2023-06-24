













The Flash: Easter eggs, cameos and data for which it is worth seeing it again

Now, this is one of those films that is full of references, cameos and, of course, easter eggs. Is not that Flash It was made for this purpose, but the utmost care is noted in all those sections so that the moviegoer would be moved, even if it was, with a laugh hidden in a bag.

If you still won’t see Flashwe are going to tell you a series of easter eggs, cameos and other necessary information so that you are encouraged to see it, because you are going to have a great time.

The cameos in The Flash

Flash It has a good number of cameos. The first is that of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Her presence is certainly short, but valuable. This is one of those we should applaud. It even makes us think that maybe Warner Bros. Pictures can bring her back.

Henry Cavill’s Superman also has a cameo, but it’s more CGI than anything else. At the end of the film, right in the post-credits scene, Jason Momoa also appears, very drunk, playing Aquaman. They narrowly and bring the Justice League together, but they fell short by one member.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

There was a need for a cameo from Warner’s Flash series, but they weren’t encouraged. Boy, if we had Ezra Miller in the Crisis on Infinite Earths event, it was to reciprocate the favor.

An additional small cameo comes in the form of the motorbike Christian Bale rides in the Dark Knight movies.

Easter Eggs that will make you go back in time

Much of the film focuses on the help that Batman, played by Michael Keaton, gives to the two Flashes. Okay, so this isn’t the Easter Egg you’re looking for, but among all the items that the fastest man alive interacts with is a bag that has the Joker’s laugh on it.

Another Easter Egg occurs when Sasha Calle first appears in the form of Kara Sor-El or Supergirl for friends. Here the survivor of Krypton has a lot of details that came out of the comics and it would be worth a shame if you skimmed it.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

An Easter egg that we should not stop appreciating is that of Nicholas Cage in his role as Superman. Of course, it is a CGI of a regular quality. You have to remember this was going to be Tim Burton’s “Man of Steel” which no longer came out ahead.

Very geeky data that comes out of the movie

Flash It does not have a villain as is, however, Dark Flash would be the old version of the alternative Barry Allen.

Michael Keaton applies those iconic phrases: “I am Batman” and “Let’s Get Nuts” that we remember him for from the Tim Burton movies.

The way in which Barry Allen is electrocuted to regain his powers is very similar to the one in the comics.

The iconic themes of Superman and Batman that were composed by John Williams and Danny Elfman returned.

Barry Allen was in Metropolis when Zod attacked earth, so he’s part of Man of Steel in a way.

