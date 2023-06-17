The Hollywood Reporter: The Flash director Andy Muschietti to direct new Batman movie

Argentine director Andy Muschietti has closed a deal to direct The Brave and the Bold. The project will present a new version of Batman for the big screen. About it informs The Hollywood Reporter.

The project will fit into the vast universe, which was developed by the heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran.

It is noted that the hero of the future film, in addition to Batman, will be Damian Wayne, a bloodthirsty teenager who was raised by killers. The boy turns out to be the son of a superhero whose existence he never suspected.

Andy Muschietti is best known for his films Mom, It, It 2 ​​and The Flash.

In February, the head of DC Studios, James Gunn, commented on the rumors that George Clooney will play the role of Batman. Is it true that George Clooney was cast as Batman? one Twitter follower asked. “Absolutely not true,” the cinematographer responded.