That was on an episode of The Discourse podcast, which is coming out close to the release of this tape and for which there was a little preview. Muschietti participated in this content alongside her sister and partner in production, Barbara.

Something they were asked is if in a sequel to Flash another actor could participate in the place of Ezra Miller as this superhero.

All based on the problems that this artist has suffered in recent years, and which have led him to have run-ins with the law.

At least for this filmmaker, there is no one who can interpret this DC Comics character in a better way than Miller does. He is quite satisfied with his work.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

Andy Muschietti said about the involvement of Ezra Miller ‘Yeah [una secuela de The Flash] it happens, yes’. To this, the director added ‘I don’t think there’s anyone who could play that character as well as he did’.

Muschietti continued with ‘The other portrayals of the character are great, but this particular vision just stood out doing it. And, like you said, both Barry’s, he’s like a made-to-order character.’.

Barbara Muschietti also had something to say about Miller’s involvement in The Flash. The first thing she commented was ‘in principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the [actor] more committed and professional’.

The director’s sister finished off with ‘Ezra gave his all to this role: physically, creatively and emotionally; he was truly supreme’. As can be seen, both creatives have no problem with the performance of this artist in the film.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

This tape will have its premiere in several countries on June 16, 2023. With a budget of $200 to $220 million dollars, it is one of the biggest releases for this year from Warner Bros.

Despite what was said by the Muschietti there is no guarantee that there will be a sequel to the film. The reason is that James Gunn and Peter Safran, who are in charge of DC Comics productions, are going to do a ‘clean slate’ in the future.

