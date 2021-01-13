The Flash is just a few months away from filming, and DC Comics fans are looking forward to the premiere of the first feature film starring the Scarlet Corridor, which will adapt the series. Flashpoint.

After the appearance of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both as Batman, was confirmed, new information indicates that the film starring Ezra Miller could also incorporate a former DCEU villain.

As reported by the Comicbook web portal, journalist Daniel Richtman used his Patreon account to ensure that Danny DeVito would have a cameo as the Penguin in the movie The Flash.

The film will adapt the famous Flashpoint comic, where time travel and multiverses are the center of the story, so the appearance of DeVito is not out of place.

The Flash was set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022; however, Warner Bros decided to advance the premiere on June 3, 2022 because the production would have accelerated the development of the story of the film.

The Penguin in Batman returns

What will The Flash be about?

In this new installment, Barry Allen will travel back in time to save his mother’s life. As a consequence, it will cause multiple changes in the timeline of the DCEU. This will cause the speedster to come across different versions of classic DC Comics heroes.