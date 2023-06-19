Last week the long-awaited film of DC, Flashwhich puts this character in the leading role, although that does not rule out the appearance of important figures such as Batman. And while it’s been rated decently, it seems the cameos and multiversal story aren’t going to save the film from being a potential financial disaster.

As commented by the specialists, this film could collect as a final figure about 139 million dollars, something that is positive in a certain way but also negative due to the investment in the film that exceeded 200 million. And for now, things are not going positive since Warner He was expecting 70 million and apparently, he’s only going to get just over 50.

Those are medium news compared to its previous release, since Shazam: Fury of the Gods He did not get those numbers even remotely, but he did not arrive at the number of Black Adam, which was already bad to begin with. That means, that the tape has not generated the excitement that was expected, even if they wanted to see the return of michael keaton as Batman.

The reviews have been moderately good, but since this is a kind of reset for the universe of DCSome media didn’t quite understand where this time travel story is leading. For its part, there may be certain havoc with the protagonist, ezra milleran actor who has not been the example to follow for many people in recent years.

Remember that Flash is now available in theaters.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s not that bad a movie but it doesn’t have that element that will definitely save DC, rather, it’s the first step towards something new. We’ll see if Aquaman 2 helps a little to get back on track.