The information that Flash and Batman form a team for the tape of the “Scarlet Runner” It has been published on the Reddit website by a user who claims to have attended a test screening of the film. This has been corroborated by a well-known leaker who has previously provided data correctly, so it could be considered that this conjunction will really be seen on screens. spoiler alert!

What is the leaked information about?

According to that leak on Reddit Affleck’s Batman and Ezra Miller’s Flash form a team , while The Batman chases the criminals who attack a hospital, The Scarlet Runner saves the victims. All of this action occupies almost the first 20 minutes of the film and climaxes with the appearance of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who saves the Dark Knight from certain death.

The tape “The Flash” will have a great action scene during the first 20 minutes. Photo: DC.

Batfleck’s last time?

In an interview to Ben Affleck (not for any DC movies), the charismatic actor said, “My favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the portrayal of him that I’ve done are in the Flash movie. I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that was incongruous with the character. Who knows? They may decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was a lot of fun and very satisfying and encouraging. And I thought, ‘Wow, I think I finally figured it out.

What will happen to actor Ezra Miller after his scandals?

According to leaked information, more than half of the “The Flash” That is why it is not known what will happen to Ezra Miller after his recent arrest for a public scandal that includes death threats. Apparently Warner has the film well advanced and it is not believed that it will change it for this film, but for those that continue.