The cinematic universe of DC It continues to be in the doldrums, as the last film it released, “The Flash,” did not gross what was expected, barely reaching the range of $55 million to $61 million, well below $70 million to $75 million. that experts calculated that the film, starring ezra miller, I was going to collect. This caused some subsequent projects to be paralyzed or cancelled, as was the case with “Batman Beyond”which was going to have as its protagonist the mythical michael keaton.

Why was “Batman Beyond” cancelled?

According to the manager kevin smiththere were great possibilities of making a live action movie of “Batman beyond” with Michael Keaton as the protagonist and playing bruce wayne. However, this depended on the figures obtained by “The Flash” being good, which did not happen, which did not please James Gunn and peter safrannew managers DC Studioswho ended up canceling the project.

Michael Keaton put on the Batman suit again in the latest “The Flash” movie (2023). Photo: Warner Bros.

Smith indicated that this was revealed by the son of michael uslanwho worked on the Batman movies since the one released in 1989, which he directed Tim Burton, and who was executive producer of “The Batman” (2022). “If ‘The Flash’ had similar figures to ‘The Batman,’ which made $130 million at its opening, one of the next superhero movies would be ‘Batman Beyond’ with Michael Keaton. So my reaction was ‘please, what?’ the film makes a lot of money,'” he said on his “Fatman Beyond” podcast.

What was the “Batman Beyond” tape going to be about?

The project, which was being developed by the screenwriter christina hodson (“Bumblebee”, “Birds of prey”, “The Flash”), was to be based on the animated series “Batman beyond”, released in 1999, and which is set in Neo-Gotham, in the future. In it we can see a retired Bruce Wayne, who trains Terry McGinnis to become the new ‘Dark Knight’.

The series consisted of four seasons, which were broadcast until 2001, also having an animated movie titled “Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker”, and it was so successful that it appeared in comics developed by DC.

Keaton played the ‘Dark Knight’ in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992), both directed by Tim Burton. Photo: Warner Bros.

