Within the next adaptations of Dc comics, The Flash ranks as one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially if we take into account the various updates that have been released over the weeks. In that sense, the director of the feature film, Andy Muschietti, has something new for us. Through his official account on Instagram, Muschietti has shared the first look at Supergirl’s costume in the aforementioned film project.

As previously announced, one of the great additions to the DC Extended Universe that will arrive in The Flash is Supergirl, a character to be played by the actress of Colombian origins Sasha Calle. With this, she becomes the first Latina to give life to the DC superhero.

Supergirl will be played by actress Sasha Calle. Photo: Instagram / @ andy_muschietti

For now, it is known that the cast – headed by Ezra Miller as the sprinter hero – will feature the return of Ben Affleck in the role of Batman and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Also, the movie is known to draw on the multiverse to bring Michael Keaton as The Dark Knight.

Regarding the plot, international media point out that -although the details remain undisclosed- the feature film would be inspired by Flashpoint by Geoff Johns, where Barry Allen travels in time to save his mother. However, this entails a series of alternations in space-time.

The Flash – release date

The Flash had a premiere scheduled for July 1, 2022. However, to the delight of fans, Warner Bros. has chosen to advance the release date to June 3, 2022.