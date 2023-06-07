This year superhero movies have taken flight again, due to the premiere of major productions such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Shazam: Fury of The Godsand recently with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. However, things do not end there, as this week the long-awaited Flash of DC Comics.

As is obvious, for this moment the specialized critics have been able to take a look at this adventure of multiversal levels, with ratings that for this moment are considered moderate. And that is because it has 72%, something basic for deliveries of this type that are not great but not a gigantic disaster.

Here some comments:

Culture Mix: Bold, creative, and with some compelling quirks, The Flash lives up to the hype and delivers some amazing surprises. Viewers who are new to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) won’t be too confused, while passionate fans will be constantly excited. TimesUK: A morally deceptive movie that is mostly about re-recording the cultural canon of an entertainment conglomerate. The Mary Sue: At the end of the day, it’s a good movie, which is good for DC as a whole. DC’s live-action offerings already include a brilliant Barry Flash story from Grant Gustin, so the movie simply pales in comparison. Draft Kings Nation: Flash feels caught between too many things that he wants to hold on to (which goes against the movie’s lesson of letting go). He feels like a brand that wants to have all his cards on the table in case he wants to move to the most popular.

Remember that Flash the next one opens June, 15 in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: The cameos look interesting in this tape, but I don’t know if they are worth it and raise the entire rating on their shoulders. We’ll see what happens in another week in the movie theater.