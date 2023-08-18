Southwest Airlines pilots return to departure airport after engine burns

The engine of the Southwest Airlines plane caught fire in the air and was caught on video. Frames publishes Daily Mail.

It is specified that the flight was heading from Texas to Mexico when passengers noticed flames escaping from the engine. The incident occurred almost immediately after takeoff and frightened the travelers. Because of what happened, the pilots decided to return to the airport of departure and replace the board.

The video shows that thick smoke first poured out of the right wing of the aircraft, followed by short bursts of fire. The liner will be checked for potential danger.

