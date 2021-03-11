Barely a shell with four walls and charred wooden beams on the ground is what has remained of the church of Santiago in Nurio (Michoacán), devoured by fire. They called it the Sistine Cathedral of the Purépecha indigenous plateau, an irreplaceable jewel of New Spain art, founded in the 16th century, with a beautiful polychrome coffered ceiling, a choir and a baptistery that have been lost forever. The paintings, of beautiful indigenous art, also decorated the walls, and the roof of the building was made of shingle, pure wood. Everything is already a matter to remember. Very serious, say the specialists of ancient art. A disaster of global significance, they assert.

Last Sunday, the neighbors perceived the fire, they were in mass when they saw the smoke, and they managed to remove some valuable carvings. But neither they nor the firefighters who arrived from Uruapan and Paracho were able to save the building. The wind and the heat that the region supports these days of low water did not help the extinction. The origin of the flames that have sowed consternation in this town of over 5,000 inhabitants, where the mourning is still being ruminated, is unknown.

It was seen coming is not an empty phrase this time. Three times before, in recent years, the flames caressed the temple. Maybe the candles, the rockets from the festivities, a short circuit. Neither then nor now is it correct to know, but the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), which takes care of Mexican heritage, and the Ministry of Culture of Michoacán already had projects underway to protect the church, consecrated to the Apostle Santiago, patron of the locality.

Plans have come late. This Monday, just a few hours after the disaster, an assembly of hundreds of people received cultural officials who were asked to explain the delay. Reproaches were launched, say those who were there. “The local authorities criticized the INAH because the deadlines were not met, they understood that on January 8 they should have already started their projects,” says the mayor of Paracho, José Manuel Caballero, on whose administration these communities depend, which are governed by uses and customs. Nobody wants to shirk responsibilities, but on this occasion, almost everyone agrees on a culprit: the diminished cultural budget at their disposal. This is recognized by the state secretary of Culture, Claudio Méndez, and the delegate of the INAH in Michoacán, Marco Rodríguez.

“The neighbors proposed [tiempo atrás] that the roof was covered with industrialized sheets and in the assembly on Monday they remembered it, but we explained to them that such an old building could not support a weight like that. The INAH has also always argued the importance of maintaining the original conditions of the materials. There had been a technical debate about it. It wasn’t that simple. In any case, the terrible reality is the low budgets we have, ”says Rodríguez to explain the delay in protecting the temple. “There is a lack of resources, I wish we had them,” adds Méndez by phone. And he assures that the pandemic has abounded in the scarcity of cultural budgets. It warns that it is not the only temple of great value that are in danger in the area, rich in religious buildings with valuable coffered ceilings.

The impotence, on Sunday, was encrypted in the tears of the neighbors and in the restrictions that the firefighters had to assume: “You could not even direct the jet of water frontally against the masonry walls, because we did not know if they would hold,” he explains. Mendez. Devoured the ceiling, flames stormed the sky without restraint. Nothing remained between them and the ground. Now the task will no longer be one of restoration or conservation but of reconstruction. They consider making a replica of what it was. “Fortunately we have many records to copy the paintings of the artists of the time and the decoration of the interior,” says Méndez. For the moment, wood has already been sent to the town to prop up the structure and the experts of the insurance that the INAH has signed for these monuments are about to arrive. Everyone relies on this insurance to undertake jobs that will not be cheap. Some budget will also come from the State of Michoacán and the federal government, “which has shown itself willing to collaborate.” Nor will it be from today to tomorrow, they warn.

Demetrio Alejo Rubio, Nurio’s tenure chief, as the second mayor is called in the community, wants to look to the future, knowing that the mourning will be long. “This had happened before, but it could be turned off in time. This time the wind, the heat… They are whims of nature, ”he resigned. He already wants to forget the controversy about the intervention possibilities that were considered for the temple previously: “They are points of view … There is no other thing than to start from here on and get up from the accident with the coordination with the institutions,” he adds. INAH is setting up a commission with its own experts in which it wants the neighbors to have a strong presence. “This is a duel, and the conditions for social dialogue must be created. The inhabitants of the community must have an important participation in the design and reconstruction ”. The indigenous people are mostly catholic and to the artistic loss they add the spiritual one. They managed to remove three processional crosses, two Holy Burials, a Sacred Heart, a Christ of Miracles and a small confessional, among other things, among the flames. “All of this of value”, assures the head of INAH. Also the patron, Santiago, escaped from the fire with the help of the believers.

With her heart “squeezed” Nelly Sigaut accepted Nurio’s tragedy. Doctor in Art History and professor at the Colegio de Michoacán, she has worked a lot on this church. And he has seen the priests of the major seminary, to whom he gives a heritage class, with tears in their eyes. “This treasure is unique in its style, and as such, unique in the world,” he says. Now he only has to remember the angels painted with their musical instruments, the main altar…. They call it the Sistine of the Plateau, and this time, they were not exaggerating ”. In addition to the quality of the paintings, exceptional in their setting, Sigaut cites the isolated baptistery, something “original, rare and curious”.

The architectural complex of that hospital town founded by Vasco de Quiroga, has saved the beautiful hospital chapel from the flames, which can still be visited, although tourism is by no means massive in this area of ​​Michoacán. The high insecurity that exists in these towns has protected them from foreign gazes. Whoever was lucky enough to see Nurio’s church, today mourns its disappearance.

