CHIOGGIA (VENICE). She was the owner of the Smeraldo campsite, in the small town of Ca 'Lino on the beach of Isola Verde, the family wiped out on the night of Sunday 24 March, in a fire that broke out at number 1443 of Sottomarina, in the Venetian area.

Gianni Boscolo Scarmanati (63 years old), Luisella Veronese (58) and her son Davide (27) were all asleep upstairs, while the flames began to spread on the ground floor, soon taking over the condominium.

There was nothing that could be done for the couple and the boy. Having broken into the house and reached the upper floor, the firefighters found the three already lifeless.

The couple's eldest son, who lives not far from the apartment where until recently he lived with his parents, also raised the alarm, together with some neighbors.

Fire in Chioggia, the story of a resident: “I tried to reach them from the outside with a ladder”



It is a well-known family, that of the Boscolo Scarmanati, in Chioggia. It was Gianni's father, at the end of the 1960s, who opened the Smeraldo campsite in Sottomarina, later bequeathing it to his son.

The family still took care of it, so much so that, before returning home on Saturday evening, Luisella and her son Davide were in the campsite restaurant, helping to wait on the tables. Gianni then also worked as a wholesaler at the fruit and vegetable market in Chioggia.

His wife Luisella, on the other hand, in addition to helping her husband at the campsite, had in the past worked in the hospital as a social-health worker, while for some years she had been a school assistant at the Cestari-Righi institute in Chioggia. The same institute attended by his son Davide, who later obtained a diploma as a lathe operator.

The boy, like his brother, also helped his father in managing the campsite. But he was also a good bass player: with some friends, he had founded the band New Skin, with which he played in clubs in the area. «I'm speechless», Glenda Ciriello, the singer of the group, simply says, shocked, «Davide was a good boy, always available. He put his soul into everything he did: for himself and for others.”

The last concert was just a week ago, at America Followers, a venue on the seafront in Sottomarina. His days were divided like this: between work at the campsite, playing music with friends, afternoons spent playing airsoft, another great passion of his, and days spent with his girlfriend.