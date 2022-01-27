Few can doubt that Murcia is the land of flamenco when the celebration of the XXIX Flamenco Summit has been confirmed from February 3 to 27 in five stages of the municipality. One more year the Romea, Circo and Bernal theaters will host the exhibition. Stages to which the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium and the Guadalupe Auditorium are added. The programming of this edition will once again receive renowned and emerging artists, although it will place special emphasis on the female figure in the world of flamenco and on the artists of the Region.

The first date will be the ‘Mujeres, poetas y flamencas’ gala that will take place on February 3, at 7:00 p.m., in the Almudí. This mini-cycle organized by the Lo Ferro Festival and Cumbre Flamenca, in collaboration with the Cajamurcia Foundation, will include Antonia Contreras (Lámpara Minera) from Malaga, who will present her album ‘Singular feminina’, a work with poems by women that will be played by her. The next day, Sonia Miranda from Almeria will bring the cycle to an end with the premiere of her album ‘Rimas ycantares’, which features verses by José Ángel Valente.

This edition includes the exhibition ‘Damas del flamenco’, by Paco Manzana, and a talk by Carmen Linares



The next two performances will be on Friday the 11th and Saturday the 11th of February, respectively. On Friday, the artists Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao will present their work ‘Amor’ at the Teatro Circo de Murcia, at 8:00 p.m. and, on Saturday, the Compañía Murciana de Danza will take over the TCM stage. The group led by Olivia Bella will share their ‘Sentir’, at 8:00 p.m.

The following weekend, on Friday the 18th, the ‘Flamenco is written with Ñ’ gala will take place with the two artists selected by SGAE for international tours: Antonio Gómez ‘El Turry’ and the Santomer-born Carmen Doorá. It will be at the Bernal Theater in El Palmar at 8:00 p.m. The next day, Antonio Reyes and Fabi will delight their fans at the Víctor Villegas, at 9:00 p.m. On Sunday the 19th, Aidalaut will present ‘Tirititrán’ with the ‘Flamenco para bebes’ gala hosted by Guadalupe at 12:00.

The last weekend will offer three unique concerts at the Romea. The first will be given by Farruquito on Friday the 25th at 8:00 p.m. The second will feature the voice of Pedro el Granaíno and his latest work ‘Canastera’, on Saturday 26, at 8:00 pm. And the first flamenco dance group from the Murcia Professional Dance Conservatory will perform ‘Making the way’ on the 27th at 7:00 p.m.

The festival, whose poster has been designed by Carmen Cantabella, with nods to Japan and Tintin, includes the photographic exhibition ‘Damas del flamenco’, by Paco Manzana, which will be inaugurated by Carmen Linares at 7:00 p.m. An hour before, the artist will give a conference at the TCM, on the occasion of the ‘Matriarca’ award.

The event will also feature the presentation of the books ‘Francisco González, Guerrita’ and ‘Un Encuentro Muy Flamenco’ by Paco Paredes (February 16) and Gabriel Maldonado (February 17), at the Gaya Museum; and a flamenco fashion show with live dancing, singing and guitar at the Museo de los Molinos, on the 19th. More information about tickets and times at summitflamencamurcia.wordpress.com.