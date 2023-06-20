This Monday, June 19, the internal process of Morena began to elect the next coordinator of the defense of transformationtherefore, the applicants began with their “informative assemblies” and it was Claudia Sheinbaum, who from Oaxaca promised that the flame of the 4T it will not turn off.

During his tour of oaxacathe state socket, Claudia Sheinbaumasserted that one of the great challenges from Mexico is to ensure that the legacy of the Fourth Transformation is consolidated and strengthen over the years.

Sheinbaum Pardo stressed the importance of deepen the changes achieved by President Andrés Manuel López Obradorbecause only in this way can the great rights of Mexican men and women be guaranteed.

‘We want the Fourth transformation of public life in Mexico to continue, we want the legacy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue for many years, that legacy says for the good of all the poor first, that legacy that says that it cannot having a rich government with poor people is that legacy that says power is only a virtue when it is put at the service of others. The hope of Mexico cannot go out… we are not going to allow the flame of hope of our people to go out,” he said.

In this sense, Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the need to promote spaces for democratic and equal participation, as she stressed that in this way it is the men and women of Mexico who decide the destiny of the nation.

During his message, he stressed that with the Fourth Transformation not only the people are included in the big decisions, but also there are governments whose priority is to generate well-being for those who have less, especially for those who have been victims of the great inequalities that for years they prevailed in the country, as is the case of women who were always relegated from public life.

They told us for a long time that we could only be in certain places, but we also have rights, that’s why we say that the dreams of girls and young women can be fulfilled,” she said.

Prior to the event, Claudia Sheinbaum took advantage of her visit to the state to make an offering in Guelatao, Oaxaca, land of Benito Juarezwhere with a floral arrangement he paid homage to the Benemérito de las Américas, the main promoter of the second great transformation of Mexico, “let us always remember where we come from, to know where we are going.”