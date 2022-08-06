In the Zaporozhye region, the participants of the ceremony set the flag of Russia over the television center

In the city of Dneprorudne, located in the Zaporozhye region, the participants of the ceremony set the flag of Russia over the television center. On Saturday, August 6, reports RIA News.

“Now our Russian flag is flying at the highest point of Dneprorudny, at a height of 110 meters,” the source said. In his opinion, the townspeople know that they are “under reliable protection” of the Russian side.

On February 24, the start of a special operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.