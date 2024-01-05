Tasnim: A red flag of revenge was raised over the Iranian Jamkaran Mosque

A red flag of revenge was raised over the Jamkaran Mosque in the Iranian city of Qom. About it reported Tasnim agency.

This was done after the terrorist attack on January 3 in the province of Kerman, during which terrorists of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) detonated two bombs along the path of a funeral procession on the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Iranian General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qassem Soleimani. The number of victims as a result of the explosion reached 103 people. A total of 284 people were injured.

Later, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced the arrest of those involved in the terrorist attack.

The commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, General Soleimani, was hit by a US airstrike in Baghbad on January 3, 2020. The leader and spiritual leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, said that the country will not forgive the Americans for what happened and will definitely respond to them properly. Then the flag of revenge was also raised over Jamkaran.