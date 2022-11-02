Reda Saleem (Dubai)

When the clock strikes eleven this morning, athletes from all federations, clubs, sports institutions and sports councils, as well as the General Sports Authority and the National Olympic Committee, stand together around the flag in the celebration of “Flag Day”, the event that we live annually and live inside us on the third of November of every A year, where the leadership and people of the Emirates gather in historical moments around the flag of the state, and they stand for it at the same time, and chant with one voice and one heart: “The flag is our Emirates”, in a scene that embodies the feelings of unity and peace among its people, enhances the feeling of belonging to the homeland, and consolidates its honorable image. over generations.

Officials and a large number of athletes gather to gather around our flag in a demonstration of love for the homeland under the slogan “Raise it high to remain lofty”, so that our motto will always remain the flag of our country, the top of ambitions and the highest goals, in a national epic and the goal is to be the number one in all competitions and championships. At a time when sports facilities appear in a bright suit, wearing the dress of the flag of my country, the flag of pride and pride, to confirm that our flag is the “most expensive flag” with its four colors, red, white, green and black that unite the hearts of the citizens of the country in its symbolism behind the wise leadership that moved the Emirates in Its path since its establishment to the ranks of developed countries, and these colors symbolize in their entirety a lofty meaning, which is Arab unity.

The celebration of the “Flag Day” embodies the march of achievements and development for generations that gave, exerted and worked hard to continue the march towards a bright future under a leadership that bet on its people and provided them with everything they could participate and play their full role as the most precious wealth, and science remains the goal and dream of all the heroes who represent the state In all sports, internally and externally, it is the dream of all champions who are looking for glory in order to raise it on the podiums, and the goal that everyone seeks.

Unforgettable moments in the memory and hearts of athletes when the state flag is raised with the national anthem playing on the podiums. It is a dream for every athlete to look at the flag as it rises in the sky, announcing a new achievement in front of the world to be added to the record of sporting achievements made by our heroes, and when you ask the heroes Regarding their ambitions, the answer is the same: to raise the flag of our country in all forums, because it is the most expensive medal for every athlete.

Athletes celebrate the Flag Day in their own way by giving back to the homeland by ascending to the podiums, and it is the distinguished place in which the flag of the state deserves to be in all external forums in front of the world, because it is the symbol that everyone puts in mind to achieve achievements, and on Flag Day the dream of the children of the world is renewed. Homeland to continue the march towards the podiums.

Raising the flag at the openings of the Olympic, Continental, Arab and Gulf Games is a hope for every athlete to be an honorable destination for the homeland in front of the world.

And when a player carries the country’s flag at the opening of the Olympics, or raises the flag on the podium, it is tantamount to reaching the highest goals, and every athlete’s dream is to obtain this honor. Indeed, the lucky athletes who carried the flag at the opening of the Olympics, their number are few, but they deserved this The great honor after the achievements they achieved in their sports career, and before they carried the flags at the opening of the tournaments, they raised them on the podiums.

And because our leadership is the catalyst and inspiration for all the heroes in making achievements, the scene of those who raised the flag of the state on the podium was led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Knight of the Arabs, after he led the Emirates Knights to win the gold of the championship The European Open for Endurance, Spain in 1999, and regained the championship title for the Emirates in 2001 in Italy, then raised the flag in the World Endurance Championship in 2012 after winning the first place.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, raised the flag at the World Endurance Championships at the World Equestrian Games that were held in Normandy in 2014, and before that the gold medal for teams in the World Endurance Cup.

The country’s flag flew in the sky of Greece when Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher raised the flag in the 2004 Athens Olympics, by winning the gold medal in shooting, the first Olympic medal for the UAE in its sports history.

Although the list is long for athletes who have achieved achievements, some of them left a clear imprint, for example, Saeed Ahmed Saeed, the first Emirati to win a world championship in under-14 chess in Mexico during 1979, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, who won the world championship in Mexico in 1988, then his achievements rolled over and won the world ranking championship in Moscow 2004 and other continental achievements. Khalfan Hareb was the first to win the world championship for first class boats, and after him Saeed Al Tayer, who won the world title in 1995, and Ali Nasser Al-Balbala, who won the world championship twice, and then many achievements Marine sports in the following generations, including the achievements of Aref Al Zaffin, Nader Bin Hindi and others.

The flag campaign has been presented in the Olympic Games since the first presence of our sport at the Olympic level in the Los Angeles Games in 1984, Mubarak Ismail Anbar, the player of our national athletics team, while the flag was carried in the Seoul Olympics in 1988, swimmer Mohammed Khalifa Al-Marri, and cyclist Khaled Jassim Al-Hosani in 1992 in the Barcelona Olympics, And the shooter Nabil Tahlak in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the Sydney Olympics in 2000, the Athens Olympics in 2004, and the London Olympics in 2012, while Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the karate champion, carried the state flag in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Swimmer Nada Al-Badwawi won the honor in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and swimmer Youssef Al-Matrooshi in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the dream still remains in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The most prominent of those who carried the state flag in the Asian tournaments are Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2006, Nayef Aqab, the bowling champion in 2010 in Guangzhou, China, and the shooter Sheikh Juma bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum in 2014 in Incheon, Korea, and Latifa Al Hosani, the fencing champion in the masters Jakarta 2018, and one of the lucky athletes who carried the flag in the Arab Games was Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the 2004 and 2007 editions, and thanked Ali, the bowling champion in the 2011 Arab Games.

national epic

Dream

The flag turns into a travel friend on the trips of the champions to participate in foreign tournaments, and no player’s bag is devoid of the state flag, and he dreams of raising it in the forum in which he participates, and playing the national anthem of the state, which motivates all athletes to make the most precious to reach the podiums and achieve a dream raise the flag.

olympic flag

