“Just think that a year ago the car didn’t even exist”.

I barely know what an NFT is but I want to keep it, this whatsapp from Antonello Coletta, accompanied by the inevitable laughing emoticons and sent to me immediately after the Le Mans pole. A year ago, it’s true, there was only a dream. And even two days ago, at the end of the Hyperpole, the joy for the front row drowned in a sea of ​​question marks. Performance anxiety for the first time in fifty years since Ferrari’s last appearance in the premier category, 58 since its last victory, in the 100th edition of a unique and historic race. A day-long race, plus a year of preparation.

A year ago, in fact, there was only a dream. The dream advocated by John Elkann, a president who is little seen but who sees everything. I don’t know how many of the Maranello staff really believed it was possible to challenge Toyota in the most classic of classics. That the 499P was fast, as well as beautiful, had already been seen in the other WEC races. But Endurance is a cruel world that can crush any dream even a few minutes from the finish line and Toyota knows it well from the past. It sounds ironic that the chase to Red number 51 was put to an end by a long braking at Arnage by Ryo Hirakawa, a surname which in Japanese should indicate a large and peaceful river. But fate and circumstances have little to do in this case. At the first challenge against Cavallino, the Japanese had to bow down. And this says a lot about the level of preparation required by Coletta and Amato Ferrari in the long journey towards the 24 Hours. To recover half a century of history in one year.

Those lights in the night…

When I was a child, in the Mesozoic, my brother and I cut out the profiles of the prototypes (that’s what they were called at the time) from the page of the ‘Corriere dei Ragazzi’. Formula One was a reality, of course, but a reality faded by the hurried reports on radio and television after each Grand Prix. For us, and for many, motoring was those big sharks with their headlights wide open on the night of the Sarthe and immortalized in films (even though F1s are now longer and heavier than many of those sports cars). It seemed difficult, after so many years, to bring that charm back to life. Instead, the media shock of a Ferrari victory at Le Mans is already making itself felt. And I know that for many of the protagonists it will sound like a revenge.

A second youth

I remember Antonello Coletta when he had to move from his office in GeS, where instead of the ‘sporting activities’ plate one with the initials “SM” was placed. I don’t think the Doctor, as everyone in the company called him, believed much in a Le Mans programme. The endurance races were those of the GT universe, fragmented into many categories of which Maurizio Arrivabene candidly confided that he understood little or nothing. And yet, even then, Ferrari won the world championships in those categories. With Coletta and with pilots like James Calado, with whom I remember sharing a massive American sushi dinner. Of Alessandro Pier Guidi, whom I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting personally, I recall the gastric comment of a journalist who years ago criticized his driving style as wickedly inadequate for endurance races. Who knows if Alessandro thought about it, crossing the finish line after 24 hours. And then there’s Antonio Giovinazzi, who at the time I was trying to protect in the box from the prying eye of the cameras, because the Doctor hated his long hair. Antonio is someone who – even due to his mistakes, let’s face it – has collected little from F1. But that after the useless purgatory of Formula E, on Sunday his eyes were shining, aware that he too had written a bit of this historic page.

Fire to the dust!

Of the others, the #50 car that took pole and was targeted by the circumstances in the race, I especially remember Antonio Fuoco. As a kid (he, not me) I teased him a bit for the resemblance of him, of equal origins, to the late Mino Reitano. I remember a test in Austria with F1 in which he went straight into the first corner with a brake-by-wire problem, but he dutifully took the blame in front of public opinion so as not to put the team in trouble. He too had to chew a bitter taste, from the grueling confrontation with Leclerc in F2 (Charles, it must be said, once defended him in front of me) to anonymous seasons in second-rate teams. He didn’t win, but he played his part. He had his redemption.

Fifty years later

And now, somehow, we’re back to the stickers to cut out, also to dilute the bitterness of the embarrassment. If until yesterday names and acronyms such as 499P and AF Corse were the prerogative of a few enthusiasts, with the victory at Le Mans Ferrari’s immense image power helps to balance the few satisfactions that come from a Formula 1 in which not only this season , but also the next appear devoted to modesty. I don’t know if John Elkann had this in mind when he waved the 24 Hours flag two years ago. But I know, indeed we know, that from today Ferrari has one more flag.