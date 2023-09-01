Who were the five workers hit by the train while they were carrying out maintenance work on the tracks

Five workers they lost their lives on the Turin – Milan line, in Brandizzo, overwhelmed by a train. The tragedy happened around midnight on August 30th. Together with the victims there were also two other colleagues, who fortunately survived.

According to an initial reconstruction, the train was traveling at 160 km/h, while the workers were carrying out some work to replace some tracks on behalf of an external company of the Railways. The police are investigating to try to reconstruct what exactly happened. Unfortunately, the five colleagues lost their lives on the spot, the rescuers found their remains up to 300 meters away.

The bodies have been identified and the families still cannot figure out what happened. Michael Zanera34 years, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo52 years old, Joseph Sorvillo43 years old, Joseph Antwerp49 years old and the youngest, Kevin Lagana22 years old.

The train driver, who was driving in the cabin together with a colleague, is in shock. Within hours, the story spread across the web, shocking thousands of people. Even the mayor of Brandizzo wanted to express his heartbreaking thought. The words of Paul Bodoni:

This is a huge tragedy. A colleague of the rescuers told me that he saw human remains even 300 meters from the point of impact, a terrible scene. I came here right after the accident. The first information I received refers to a lack of communication between the team and whoever was supposed to report the passage of the train, but we need to see what really happened.

The investigations of the police will now be able to reconstruct exactly what happened, thanks also to the video from surveillance cameras.

The five workers all worked for an external firm of the Railways and were maintenance workers. They used to work nights to fix the tracks and make sure they were always up and running. Michael Zanera was from Vercelli, he had been working in the railway field since 2019. Kevin Laganà was only 22 years old and like Michael he had been working for the company since 2019. He was also from Vercelli. Giuseppe Sorvillo was a father of two small children who lived in Brandizzo. Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo was Sicilian, but had moved to Vercelli in 2020. Giuseppe Anversa was a 49-year-old worker from Chivasso.