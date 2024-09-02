The mobile phone has become so essential that we are capable of returning home if we realize that we have forgotten it. According to a study carried out in 2023the vast majority of respondents use their mobile phone for messaging and email applications, closely followed by music playback. But the power of processors, the capacity of optics and the emergence of artificial intelligence, allow this device to be used for many other things that can make the lives of its owners easier. Which ones are we referring to?

1. Mobile phone as a substitute for a driving license

Carrying your driving licence in your pocket is easier than ever thanks to the digitalisation of documents and the incorporation of new technologies in mobile devices. In Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has taken an important step towards digitalisation by allowing citizens to carry their driving licence digitally through an official mobile application.

The myDGT app is the official application of the General Directorate of Traffic that allows drivers to carry a digital version of their driving license on their smartphone. This application is free and available for Android and iOS devices. Once installed, users must register with their digital certificate, PIN cl@ve, or permanent cl@ve to access their data. In addition to the driving license, the application allows you to carry vehicle documentation, such as the registration certificate and insurance, check how many points you have on your license, pay fines, and receive important notifications. Does it replace the paper document? Within our borders, yes; however, if you travel abroad, you will be required to have the physical document.

2. Withdrawing money from the ATM without a card

How many times have we found ourselves in a situation where we need cash and have left our wallet at home? Not everyone knows that most banks allow you to withdraw cash from ATMs using only your mobile phone. How do you know if your bank and its ATMs allow this? You can find out at the ATM itself: if the option to “withdraw cash without a card” or similar appears on its main screen, this option is available. Each financial institution has its own requirements for validating the security of the transaction, but the most common way to do this is through the bank’s mobile app, and always using a temporary and biometric code as an “additional layer”.

3. Opening the front door and forgetting the keys

Imagine not having to carry your keys with you and being able to open your front door using your mobile phone. This is already a reality thanks to smart locks, devices that attach to your existing lock, allowing you to open it using your mobile phone or even remotely. Imagine, for example, that you are on a trip and want to open your house for a family member or friend to water the plants: you just have to temporarily open the lock from anywhere in the world using the mobile app. The ability to monitor entrances and exits means that more and more people are encouraged to “automate” their locks.

In this sense, a study conducted by Yale —manufacturer of smart locks— points out that 53% of respondents who invest in smart security devices do so to feel safer at home. This security comes primarily from being able to integrate the locks into the home ecosystem, if a connected video camera or alarm system is available.

4. Scan documents and receipts on the go

Why accumulate receipts when you can scan them with your phone? Using your phone as a document and receipt scanner is already a must-have for many, and it offers all kinds of advantages over paper. With these apps, you can capture images and documents and convert them into PDF files in a matter of seconds. These apps take advantage of your phone’s camera to scan documents, automatically detecting edges and adjusting perspective to ensure a clear, professional image. Plus, many offer advanced features like optical character recognition (OCR), which lets you extract text from images to edit it or search for specific information within the scanned file.

Why scan receipts and documents? The digital format allows for greater control over tickets, invoices and other documents that are easy to lose or deteriorate over time. This functionality is especially valuable for those who need to manage large volumes of documents, and those who travel the most know this well. Some of the most popular applications for this function are CamScanner (Android and iPhone), Adobe Scan (Android and iPhone), Microsoft Lens (Android and iPhone), Genius Scan (Android and iPhone), and Scanbot (Android and iPhone).

5. Translate conversations in real time

With the emergence of artificial intelligence, it is possible to use the mobile phone as a real-time translator, allowing you to have a real-time conversation with someone who speaks another language. The latest advances in devices such as the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy have taken this technology to a new level. Thus, iPhone 15 integrates improvements in the Translate applicationwhich now enables offline translation and real-time conversations with greater accuracy thanks to the optimization of its neural chip. For example, in a restaurant in Japan, by pointing the device’s camera at the menu, the application translates the text instantly. Artificial intelligence, together with machine learning, allows translations to be more natural, with a deeper understanding of the context and nuances of the language.

On the other hand, Samsung has incorporated advanced translation functions into its high-end Galaxy devices: the integration of Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, with instant translation capabilities and its compatibility with Google Translate allow texts, images and voice to be translated in real time. In this sense, the Galaxy S23 uses the power of its processor to perform these translations without needing to be connected to the internet.

