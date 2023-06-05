This Saturday the team tapatio was proclaimed champion of the Expansion League by defeating the Iron Colts of Atlante in the grand final,
Although it is true that the blaugranas achieved victory at the Estadio Azul by 1-0, the aggregate favored the rojiblancos by 3-2.
Here we present the 5 Tapatío soccer players who are ready to look for a place in the Chivas team.
One of the footballers who is ready to seek to have minutes in the maximum circuit is Alejandro Organist.
The undisputed starter fute striker and scored 4 goals in the tournament. Likewise, it was in 2021 when he debuted with Chivas
the midfielder Christopher Engelhart He had a good year with Tapatío, so Chivas could validate the purchase option of the winger who scored 3 goals in the tournament.
Rodrigo Reyes He has everything to be able to be in first division football. He is a complete player, with good physical characteristics and who would make a difference in the rojiblanco team.
One of the most outstanding elements of Tapatío in the championship obtained was the goalkeeper edward garcia. The goalkeeper worked hard and prevented more Atlantic goals in the final, as well as saving the team from him throughout the tournament.
The defender was one of the most important pieces of the team to win the Silver League title. The soccer player from Hermosillo, Sonora, became a wall in the lower part of the field.
