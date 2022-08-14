It seems that Pumas could not overcome the beating received by the Barcelona last week in the Joan Gamper TrophyWell, this Saturday at the Capital Classic he did not even put his hands so that America took the three points by thrashing 0-3 in the University Olympic Stadium.
The annotations by those of Coapa came through the Chilean Diego Valdésthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Alexander Zendejas.
Without further ado, here are the five hits made by the Eagles in their victory.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Constant pressure and total control
The great success of the azulcremas was that they never let the locals feel comfortable, since they pressed from midfield to steal the balls and start their attack against the insecurities of the auriazules, who lost a lot of balls.
The Americanist pressure caused the Argentine Gustavo del Prete I didn’t even touch the ball Cesar Huerta could not generate on offense either, leaving the Argentines totally overshadowed Edward Salvio Y John Dinenno.
Although the only thing that could be criticized America It was that they could have scored more goals due to the rival’s deficiencies.
The midfield made up of Richard Sánchez and Álvaro Fidalgo
One of the engines for the Coapa team to perform very well was thanks to the duo made up of the Paraguayan and the Spanish.
fidalgo he controlled the ball, moved around and looked for his teammates on offense, showing great mentality.
In the case of Puppycompletely dried up the midfield of the Brazilians Higor Meritao Y Daniel Alves.
In addition to this, they were the two most precise when it came to passing the ball.
The additions of the ends and sides
Little by little the America he seems to have recovered his memory, as he took advantage of the open spaces so that the sides and ends could appear.
emilio lara was a little more tied, but in the first half louis sources He appeared continuously on the left side to send crosses.
In the case of extremes, Zendejas appeared repeatedly on the right side, making good plays and individual actions, apart from the little head he also seemed to look a bit more comfortable.
Good play should be highlighted. Zendejaswhich had an outstanding performance.
Specify before the end of the first half
One of the most painful situations in football is dominating a large part of the match without being able to reflect it on the scoreboard, something that was happening in the first few minutes.
After prowling the area and a distant shot from the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres that put to the test Julio Gonzalezfinally at 38′ the score fell by valdes.
Daniel Alves lost possession, so Zendejas sent a ball to Henry Martinwho stung before the goalkeeper’s exit, with the ball hitting the crossbar, but the rebound fell to the Andean to score.
Perhaps a goal seemed little for the cause, but at least they took the advantage at halftime.
Despite changes and injuries in the second half they did not change the idea
Despite winning, the Argentine coach’s idea Ferdinand Ortiz did not change and continued to overwhelm the locals. Nevertheless, Caceres he had to leave due to a muscle problem to give entry to the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezwho did not get into trouble.
In any case, the team continued looking for the rival goal and although Toto Salvio gave them a scare at 53′ with the first shot from National Universitythe answer came immediately from Coapa.
Henry made a great play covering the ball to later filter the round towards little headwho won defensively to define before the goalkeeper came out and sink the feline hopes.
Already with the score in favor, came the entry of the Uruguayan Federico Vinas and the peruvian Peter Aquinas by The bomb Y fidalgorespectively, without the operation being distorted as it was position by position.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#successes #America #win #Pumas
Leave a Reply