The annotations by those of Coapa came through the Chilean Diego Valdésthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Alexander Zendejas.

Without further ado, here are the five hits made by the Eagles in their victory.

The great success of the azulcremas was that they never let the locals feel comfortable, since they pressed from midfield to steal the balls and start their attack against the insecurities of the auriazules, who lost a lot of balls.

The Americanist pressure caused the Argentine Gustavo del Prete I didn’t even touch the ball Cesar Huerta could not generate on offense either, leaving the Argentines totally overshadowed Edward Salvio Y John Dinenno.

Although the only thing that could be criticized America It was that they could have scored more goals due to the rival’s deficiencies.

One of the engines for the Coapa team to perform very well was thanks to the duo made up of the Paraguayan and the Spanish.

fidalgo he controlled the ball, moved around and looked for his teammates on offense, showing great mentality.

In the case of Puppycompletely dried up the midfield of the Brazilians Higor Meritao Y Daniel Alves.

In addition to this, they were the two most precise when it came to passing the ball.

Little by little the America he seems to have recovered his memory, as he took advantage of the open spaces so that the sides and ends could appear.

emilio lara was a little more tied, but in the first half louis sources He appeared continuously on the left side to send crosses.

In the case of extremes, Zendejas appeared repeatedly on the right side, making good plays and individual actions, apart from the little head he also seemed to look a bit more comfortable.

Good play should be highlighted. Zendejaswhich had an outstanding performance.

One of the most painful situations in football is dominating a large part of the match without being able to reflect it on the scoreboard, something that was happening in the first few minutes.

After prowling the area and a distant shot from the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceres that put to the test Julio Gonzalezfinally at 38′ the score fell by valdes.

Daniel Alves lost possession, so Zendejas sent a ball to Henry Martinwho stung before the goalkeeper’s exit, with the ball hitting the crossbar, but the rebound fell to the Andean to score.

Perhaps a goal seemed little for the cause, but at least they took the advantage at halftime.

Goal for America! 💥⚽ Diego Valdés manages to define in a counterattack 🔥😎 🐾 0-1 🦅 🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/N9aJxtkU5H

📺 Channel 5 and TUDN#MegaSoccer | #ImDePumas | #SomosAmerica pic.twitter.com/zndIkoYBc5 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) August 14, 2022

Despite winning, the Argentine coach’s idea Ferdinand Ortiz did not change and continued to overwhelm the locals. Nevertheless, Caceres he had to leave due to a muscle problem to give entry to the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezwho did not get into trouble.

In any case, the team continued looking for the rival goal and although Toto Salvio gave them a scare at 53′ with the first shot from National Universitythe answer came immediately from Coapa.

Henry made a great play covering the ball to later filter the round towards little headwho won defensively to define before the goalkeeper came out and sink the feline hopes.

Already with the score in favor, came the entry of the Uruguayan Federico Vinas and the peruvian Peter Aquinas by The bomb Y fidalgorespectively, without the operation being distorted as it was position by position.

“I have no doubts about my players, from minute zero the @America club demonstrated. As I planned the game, it came out. Jonathan Rodríguez is creating his history with this institution. ” Fernando Ortiz, DT pic.twitter.com/xuxKRmlIZP – Marisol Rojas 🔆 (@MarisolSonne) August 14, 2022