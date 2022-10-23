Victory for FC Barcelona against an Athletic Club that tried to play face to face against the Catalans but were defeated. Xavi’s men played a great game and took the three points, we are going to see the successes and errors of their game.
Total control of the match in the first half despite the goals
FC Barcelona came out to press and move the ball dangerously. Those at the top moved intelligently, the midfielders gave the game rhythm and the result was a perfect first half with goals, good play and a lot of superiority.
Change of tactical system with four midfielders
Xavi decided to place Gavi instead of a winger on the left wing, which allowed Barça to surprise and have more control of the game with a player like the youth squad who moves very well on the pitch with and without the ball, and is also good in pressure.
Pressure output through Baldé
Barça met an Athletic Club that also came out to press up front, but the midfielders found Baldé at all times on the left lane who moved very intelligently and executed the plays to perfection, with the experience of a veteran Despite being only 19 years old.
Dembele’s driving
The Frenchman was very successful with the ball today, especially driving it, as his physical superiority allowed him to break lines on several occasions and create dangerous chances. Dembélé scored a goal and was also very committed to the team on a defensive level, but his ability with the ball at his feet was decisive.
defensive solidity
Barça hardly conceded chances as they fell back very well, and both central defenders were very quick at the back, with a Koundé who stood out.
The lack of right side
The culés don’t seem to have found the solution with Bellerín and Xavi decided to bet again on Sergi Roberto for the right lane. The Catalan player played a good game, but he is not a winger and it shows.
