A comfortable victory for a Real Madrid team that today wanted to win to secure the La Liga title. Opposite he had a Espanyol that did not present him any battle, so today we can talk about more successes than mistakes. Let’s analyze them.
Player dosing
Real Madrid today knew that they could rotate due to the points advantage they have over the rest of the teams, but even so, Ancelotti was clear that he could trust the substitutes. The Whites have a momentous game on Wednesday, and it’s important not to lose any players along the way.
Motivation of substitutes
The Whites’ substitutes, and even those who have barely played this season, have shown an exceptional hunger and that they can deliver when needed.
Marcelo Vieira as leader and organizer
The Brazilian is in the twilight of his career, but in games like this his quality and leadership come out and today Ancelotti allowed him freedom with a team that sacrificed so that he could join the attack and demonstrate his great quality.
Rodrygo’s success
Rodrygo has been on a roll for weeks and today was no exception. He scored two goals with two excellent touches, which show that the player has immense talent and that he can give Real Madrid a lot of joy.
Important players in each half
It is true that Ancelotti put many substitutes in this game, but we could see starting players in each half who gave the team the necessary running for the system to work. Luka Modric started and then made way for Kroos, just as Rodrygo did the same with Vinicius.
Rodrygo’s positional offside in Isco’s goal
Today Real Madrid could have gone 5-0 to the celebration and also with the last goal possibly from Isco in the white team, however, Rodrygo avoided it by getting in the way and forcing the referee to sanction offside .
#successes #failure #Real #Madrid #Espanyol
Leave a Reply