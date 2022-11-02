Real Madrid has won with great force against Celtic Glasgow in a very good match for the white players. With this victory, the Madrid team closes a Champions League group stage with ups and downs, but in which they have managed to finish as leaders. Let’s go with the hits and misses.
Goals from the front
Real Madrid have been very effective up front for some time, scoring mid-range goals from outside the area. One of them was Valverde’s goal, who is still on a roll scoring goals of all colors.
Rodrygo unchecks
The Brazilian returned to play as a false 9, where he brings great mobility to Real Madrid. The Whites sometimes don’t have a player to attack the spaces in the center, as Benzema is usually more static, but today Rodrygo was lethal behind the defence.
Ownership of Asensio
The Mallorcan is being the protagonist, and the minutes are helping him to recover his level. He associated very well with his teammates and generated a lot of danger throughout the match.
Success in the passes
Real Madrid barely missed passes, completing 649 throughout the game, and many served to break the Scottish defence.
Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world
The Belgian goalkeeper showed that he is still fit and worthy of the golden glove, by saving a penalty against Celtic Glasgow at a key moment.
Disappointment in the last minutes
Real Madrid scored a goal in the final minutes, which slightly clouded the win. Alaba was clueless and little by little he is losing Ancelotti’s confidence regarding Rüdiger who is in a great moment.
