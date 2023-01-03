Chapel of Guadalupe, Jalisco.- In a caravan family and friends said goodbye to the five students who died on the road of Chapel of Guadalupe on December 31.

Dozens of people attended the mass of the body present to say goodbye to the young women students of the College of Scientific and Technological Studies of the State of Jalisco (Cecytej) in Capilla de Guadalupe.

The young women had an accident a few minutes before the new year, at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, on the Capilla de Guadalupe to San Ignacio highway, near the San Antonio ranch.

There were six women in the car, deceased are América, Mariana, Aracely, Valeria and Fernanda, the survivor was reported as serious.

Four of the women died at the scene and one more died while receiving medical attention.

The Secretary of Education Jalisco regretted the death of the five students and sent his condolences.

“The educational community of the Secretary of Education of Jalisco joins the grief of family and friends of the students of the CECyTEJ Capilla de Guadalupe campus who unfortunately lost their lives on December 31. Rest in peace”, declared the SEJ through social networks.

