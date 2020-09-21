When the second day has finished, and after the defeat at Villamarín, an interesting circumstance has occurred at Real Valladolid. If on the first day they had already played three of the Blanquivioletas signings, two as starters, yesterday the five played, three of them from the beginning. In addition, of the two players that the club bought his pass, Carnero and Javi Sánchez, despite being on loan here last season, the Madrid center-back also had minutes due to Joaquín’s injury.

In this way, both Bruno and Orellana have played the 180 minutes that the team has played in these first two days. The center-back, shorter in preparation for having been isolated by covid, threw flats to get the two games forward and yesterday, he even played both left-handed and right-handed. The Chilean has also disputed everything so far starting behind the striker or from the left like yesterday at the end of the game. He shows himself, he has a lot of quality, but he has to participate more and find his space and that is not only his question, but the coach has to surround him with players with whom he can associate.

Shon weissman He has played in both games, but coming in from the bench. Yesterday he entered the field at halftime and against Real he did so in the 80th minute, adding a total of 55 in which he has shown that he knows how to position himself and find his place in the area, but he has not received a clear opportunity except a shot yesterday what sent to the net in a play that was canceled for offside. He promises and seems to be crying out for more minutes with Guardiola.

Two players made their debut in the duel against Betis. The first of it was Robert that in his first minutes as Blanquivioleta he received two goals. The first from a penalty and the second from a volley from Carvalho, very difficult to stop. The rest of the game was good with stops of merit, but those first two goals marked his performance. He also played his first minutes as a blanquivioleta Luis Perez who had to replace Moyano when he was injured in the 12th minute. The winger did not clash in a bad game for the whole team. He defended his area with dignity, but joined little in the attack.

Amen to these five signings, too Re-debuted Javi Sánchez after Joaquín’s injury in the second half. He entered as a left-handed center-back and moved Bruno to the right. It was good, while Carnero is the only one who has not played of the signings and the bought players.