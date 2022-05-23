This season of the Champions left 220 goals in total. Here we present the scorers of the tournament, which is led by the captain of Barcelona, Alexia Putellas, and which includes the historic scorer and current champion, Ada Hegerberg.
PSG and Lyon forwards share fifth place with 6 goals each. Huitema converted them in ten games and the Norwegian did them in eleven, also scoring in the final against Barcelona.
The forward of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) was chosen to integrate the ideal IX of UEFA along with 6 players from Lyon and 4 from Barcelona. Katoto scored 7 goals in ten games played and thus became a key part of her team.
The Brazilian nationalized American raised the Cup on Saturday with Lyon in Turin and was also among the scorers with 8 goals in the eleven games played.
The German soccer player was behind Putellas, with ten goals scored in the ten games that Wolfsburg played. The soccer player converted her last goal in the second leg semifinal that they played against Barcelona.
The Barcelona captain tops the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League scoring chart with her goal in the final against Lyon. The player finished with 11 goals and two assists. In fact, her combined 13 goals and assists was also the most of the season. Putellas has scored goals in eight of her ten games this Cup season.
#scorers #Womens #Champions
Leave a Reply