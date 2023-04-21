FC Barcelona sees a future with good signings for the summer market. And inevitably the most famous and at the same time the most desired is the return of Leo Messi, who, according to information from sources in Spain, has an 80-90% chance of wearing the Barça club shirt once again. . However, the world champion is not the only name on the table, as the club’s plans include other figures such as Gundogan, Íñigo Martínez, Vitor Roque and others.
The club values once again the activation of financial “levers” to be able to pay for the assembly of the squad for the following summer, however, they will not be enough to make the desired movements. That is why the culé team is obliged to sell players if it wants to make important signatures and today, the board of directors and the coaching staff agree on 5 possible sales that can leave profits of more than 100 million euros within the club.
The 5 names on the departure list from the Barcelona draw are Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessié and Eric García. Xavi has informed the board that none of them has a key role in his project for the following course, which is why he is not opposed to the sale of one or all of them, especially if this allows the board to close the signings How much does the coach want? We will see if any of these players have the door open to leave.
