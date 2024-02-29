Ancelotti's team will open the month of January with a complicated visit to Mestalla to face Valencia. The team led by Baraja is having a great campaign, with a very young squad that is performing at a high level, allowing it to be in the fight for Europe, so the duel will not be easy for the white team.
Below we leave you with the five Real Madrid players for this match
The “little bird” is having a very good season, and it is indisputable for Ancelotti. The Uruguayan brings that grit and physical power typical of his country, in addition to having a magnificent ball strike. He is capable of providing the team with a balance in the midfield that is key for the whites, especially due to the great attack that the Italian coach has in his hands, and which makes the team break down at times.
The German thermometer. The pace at which the game is played depends on him, and if he is at his best level, the team notices his presence in the midfield. His ability to distribute the ball means that Real Madrid can mature the game from one side to the other until finding a gap in the opposing team's defensive zone, and with his ability to filter balls, he breaks the opposing coach's schemes, so It is very important in Ancelotti's drawing.
The Brazilian talent is being criticized in recent weeks, given that more is demanded of him, in a season that is being somewhat irregular, alternating some good games with other bad ones. What is clear is that when Rodrygo is engaged the team notices it a lot, and the white attack becomes much more dangerous. He has to recover that spark that makes him a different player, especially in games of this type in which he has to take a step forward.
The man from Malaga is a differential talent. Every time he goes out on the field, he brings something different, and he is being of great importance in Ancelotti's schemes, especially after Bellingham's loss. The player hopes to continue having minutes, especially now that it seems that the doors of a future call-up with the Spanish National Team are opening for him.
The Brazilian star is once again showing that differential talent that made him practically unstoppable for rival defenses. The winger from the white team has managed to leave behind the injury that kept him out for several months, demonstrating his main characteristic, which is that he does not give up against any rival, but always tries, which makes him a real headache for your marker. If his injuries remain intact for the remainder of the season, he will be a key player for Ancelotti's team, especially in these types of games in which differential players are needed on the field.
