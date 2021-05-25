Demonstration in Madrid of the Spain emptied on March 31, 2019. Efe

Geographic accessibility to basic services of general interest, such as health, education or banking services, “is relatively good in the country as a whole. Most of the population has access to services in their municipality or access to it can be done in a reasonable time ”, concludes a new monographic report by the Ramón Areces Foundation and the Ivie.

However, lowering the magnifying glass are what researchers call “dark areas”, those in which it is difficult to access doctors, teachers and get cash from a bank. They are “a small percentage of the population, but in five provinces of the interior, this problem is repeated systematically: Teruel, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Soria and Ávila.”

The report comes days after the one made by the Bank of Spain, which highlighted in its annual report that 3,403 municipalities, 42% of the total, suffer a risk of depopulation. Only Finland, Estonia and Latvia have a higher proportion of peoples in such a situation. It is the emptied Spain that does not stop growing like an oil stain due to the vicious circle in which people leave because there are no services and services disappear because there is no population. For this reason, the conclusion of the monograph is that “the concentration of the population facilitates access to public and private services, but leaves dark areas in Spain empty”.

12% without a health center

According to the breakdown of the situation, 11.9% of the Spanish population lives in municipalities where there is no health center, although only 0.2% do not even have access to an office in their town of residence. Around a million people (2.1% of the population) have to spend more than 45 minutes to get to the nearest hospital.

Geographic accessibility to compulsory education “is good in general, since 99% of primary school students and 93% of secondary school students have a school in their municipality of residence. 89% of the population between 16 and 17 years old resides in a municipality with a high school center ”.

Finally, the percentage of the population without a bank branch in their municipality of residence has increased by 50% since 2008 “to represent 3% of the population, a problem that affects almost 1.4 million people.” The study describes the problem by province, something unknown until now, and the conclusion is that in 12 of them the problem of obtaining banking services or cash happens to more than 10% of the population. In addition, in general they are older citizens, with reduced mobility and with limited economic resources.

The percentage of the Spanish population residing in municipalities where there is no bank branch has increased from 2% in 2008 (the year in which the network reached its largest size) to 3% in 2019. In absolute terms, almost 1, 4 million people live in municipalities where there are no bank offices, 448,000 more than in 2008. In some provinces the percentage exceeds 20%.

Malaga: 18 minutes by car to access a bank

However, the Ramón Areces Foundation and the Ivie clarify that “not having a bank branch in the municipality of residence does not necessarily imply a problem of financial exclusion, since there are other ways of accessing financial services such as banking on-line”. And they calculate a new piece of information: the average travel time by car from a municipality without a bank branch to the nearest one; the average is 11 minutes, but the differences between them is great.

By autonomous communities, the shortest access time to an office corresponds to the Basque Country (7 minutes), less than half that of the 15 minutes to the Canary Islands. By provinces, the maximum is reached in Malaga, with 18 minutes of travel. “If we disaggregate by municipalities, there are only 8 localities in the whole country (out of a total of 8,131) in which it takes more than 45 minutes by car to reach a bank office.”

However, there are some dark areas in the Spanish geography in which that accessibility is complicated and that affect a population with very specific characteristics. This is a fundamentally older population, living in very small municipalities, usually in the mountains and with poor communications. Their income level is also lower than the average for the country.

Internet, key to correct inequalities

The researchers conclude that “the principle of territorial equity and the obligation of public administrations to provide health and education services require corrective measures for this small population with greater access difficulties. New technologies are aimed at playing a fundamental role in the provision of these services, especially in the educational field, since they allow a redefinition of space and distance. Public powers should also act to guarantee access to private services considered essential, such as financial assistance ”.

The report admits that there are areas “with vulnerable population groups from the financial point of view for which not having access to a bank branch can be synonymous with financial exclusion. They are people who live in municipalities where the internet does not reach, who do not have devices through which to connect to the network, and / or do not have the minimum skills necessary to use the bank on-line”.

The Areces Foundation and the Ivie claim that in these cases, it is the public Administration “that must solve the problem, ensuring that the network reaches all municipalities, or in other cases with other solutions, collaborating with credit institutions” . “But banks should not be held responsible for the problem,” adds the report, “since the banking business, like any other, must be viable, which is not compatible with maintaining offices that are not profitable.”

Excess concentration: Madrid brings together 7% of the population

Returning to the general population data, the monograph indicates that the Spanish population presents a high degree of concentration on the coast and in urban areas. “32% of the inhabitants reside in the 52 provincial capitals and only the municipality of Madrid brings together 7% of the country’s population. This concentration generates depopulation problems in wide geographic areas and reveals important economic differences ”.

Of the 8,131 municipalities in Spain, the income per household in the almost 6,000 that do not exceed 2,000 inhabitants is 20% lower than the country’s average, while the localities with more than 500,000 inhabitants enjoy an income of 20% above average. The concentration also shows beneficial effects because it facilitates the provision of public and private services of general interest for a greater number of people.