The year that ended left good flavors in some Mexican players, who stood out in each of their teams and began to have a projection in Aztec football.
That is why today we review who they are the 5 great promises of footballers that will be seen in 2022. Playful!
The player of the Camoteros del Puebla, Israel Reyes, aims to become one of the most outstanding young people in national football.
With 21 years of age, the central defender of La Franja is already beginning to sound in other teams, so in the next leg market his departure from La Angelópolis is expected.
The 21-year-old footballer Jairo torres, is one of the Mexican promises with the best projection in Mexican football.
It was one of the essential pieces of coach Diego Cocca, and if he had a good tournament again, he could go to another more renowned team.
On the other hand, one of the most outstanding elements and of the raw jewels that the Red Devils of Toluca have is Haret ortega.
The Mexican defender, who is more than 1.90 tall, won the title by hand and today he is one of the best Aztec defenders not only in the club, but in the league.
He is 21 years old, and he already knows what it is to defend the cause of the Tricolor in the inferiors.
For the young footballer Erik Lira, only one season was enough to make it clear that he is going big.
After having had an excellent year with the Pumas, he immediately caught the attention of other national clubs, being the Cruz Azul team who opted for his services.
At just 21 years of age, he is one of the promises and it is hoped that it will not be long to see him defending the colors of the Mexican national team.
One of the most outstanding players of the year that ended was Jeremy Marquez. The footballer of the Atlas Foxes was a key piece in obtaining the second rojinegro title.
At 21 years of age, and thanks to his good performance, his value soared and reached the amount of 4.5 million dollars for the Clausura.
