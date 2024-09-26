In the political context, the image of leaders plays an important role in public perception. Given this, there are surveys throughout the presidential period to reveal the opinion or support that a ruler has.

The CB Consultanta company specialized in the study of the social climate and the projection of electoral scenarios, each month conducts surveys aimed at citizens of different South American countries about the impression they have of their president.

We tell you, according to this entity, Which are the leaders with the best perception during September 2024.

These were the countries that were sampled: Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay.

They also share that in total there were 12,444 respondents, with an average of 1,045 to 1,462 respondents per country.

Top 5 of the ‘best’ presidents according to the survey

In it fifth place, Luis Arce is the president of Bolivia with a percentage of 47.1. The leader has been in power since November 8, 2020. In addition, in 2006 and 2017 he was Minister of Economy and Public Finance.

Luis Arce, president of Bolivia. Photo:AFP

This leader is followed (in fourth placer) Luis Lacalle Pou from Uruguay for a percentage of 49.6. He is the son of Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, president of the Republic between 1990 and 1995 and has now been leader since March 1, 2020.

The right-wing Luis Lacalle Pou voted in Montevideo (Uruguay). Photo:Efe

In third place Santiago Peña, president of Paraguay, has been in charge since August 15, 2023. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Paraguay and Minister of Finance between 2015 and 2017.

The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña,. Photo:AFP

Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador, is located in the second place obtaining a percentage of 51.5%. He has governed since November 23, 2023. He took office at the age of 35, becoming the second-youngest president in the country’s history.

.Daniel Noboa. Photo:AFP

The president who would be the best valued

According to their figures, the presidents ‘highest rated’ by their citizens in September 2024 are Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from Brazil, who occupies first place with a 51.8% positive image.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the UN. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

According to the ranking, among these presidents, only one raised his perception positively compared to August 2024.

Santiago Peña of Paraguay, who in August had a percentage of 47.3%

