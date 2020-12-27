Cádiz is facing its worst streak of the season. Cervera’s team had not linked three consecutive defeats so far this year until these last three days. For this reason, although only 15 league games have been played, the game against Valladolid (without being a final), becomes of utmost importance by the fact of being against a direct rival for permanence. For it, the yellow team clings to a series of premises to be able to change the losing streak.

Recover the best Ledesma

One of the most important is to recover the best Ledesma, the one who during the first five days after his debut, he conceded only one goal in five games. Potential has and nobody escapes that the goalkeeper He is one of the most talented in LaLiga, but in the last three days he has conceded seven goals, showing some doubts in their departures by high or poor placement in some of the goals received. The Argentine must find the confidence that he seems to have lost in recent games.

Fali’s versatility

The bleeding of goals came, among other things, due to the multitude of injuries in the center of the rear, without a doubt the line most punished in recent games. Perhaps this is also the position in which Cervera has the most variants with Cala, Fali, Mauro and Alcalá. Therefore, the yellow technician decided to place Fali as a midfielder during the last 25 minutes of the game against Getafe and the start against Betis. The Valencian knows this position well and it is that before arriving at Cádiz already played in said demarcation as he demonstrated above all against the Verdiblancos. Its versatility can be one of the keys to recovering. During the 66 minutes he was on the field he was flawless, cutting off all the danger that came to their own area and joining as one more center-back when Betis passed lines. He asked for the change due to the effort made and then the Betis goal arrived.

Finding Alex accommodation in the eleven

The tip of the iceberg. The player through whom the entire Cádiz game passes. Irreplaceable. Alex must be fundamental again. The midfielder has been changing his position with the change of system and despite shining much more as a playmaker, With the 4-4-2 he had to adapt to playing both on the left wing and on the double pivot. So that things go well for Cádiz it is necessary that the Madrilenian is comfortable in the team’s game, either from the left or in the spinal cord, but always being the protagonist of the game.

Negredo-Lozano duo

Cádiz needs its two goal men to channel the situation. Between injuries and COVID-19, in the last days the yellow ones have not been able to count on either of the two players in the eleven. Against Betis they played together again for a few minutes and curiously they were the best of Cervera’s in attack. Both understand each other perfectly and if both are well, they will be the game. A priori it seems that against Valladolid the two will return to form in attack, with the Honduran most shot after having enjoyed minutes in the last four games.

Arrival of signings

“We have to take steps forward and I think the team has to strengthen itself”. “It’s not about bringing in six or seven players, but yes three or four to shore up the area where we suffer “. Two phrases from two different Cervera press conferences that make it clear that Cádiz will attend the winter market. There are several positions to reinforce, but it is clear that there are some more important than others. Two of them are the midfielder and the left back. The first is essential. Cervera wants a defensive cut player to dose Jonsson and José Mari, when he returns from his injury. On the other hand, A left-handed side could arrive so that Espino has a replacement of guarantees while Marc Baró is gaining minutes.