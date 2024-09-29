Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platereached the semi-finals again Libertadores Cup to his team after eliminating Colo ColoBesides, he won Superclassic in view of Boca Juniors for 1-0.
The next match will be Workshops from Cordobathis Sunday in the Monumental Stadiumcorresponding to the Professional Leagueand we tell you the 5 predictions
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The hierarchy of his forwards allows him to score goals with simplicity. Without going any further, in 22 of the last 25 games played, he scored goals.
Miguel Borja will look to dial again in the Monumental. His goal pays more than 5.00. Interesting.
German Pezzella became Chile and Paulo Diaz He is always a threat to opposing defenses. To pay attention.
We can see that the “T” is not a team that provokes corner kicks, since both in the League and Libertadores Cup It does not exceed four corners per game.
With the Millionaire as a favorite and with the expectation of seeing the semi-finalist of Libertadores Cupwill seek to win, please and score goals in front of their people.
