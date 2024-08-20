Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.

It’s time to review the five forecasts of River Plate, in the match against the “T”, for the return leg of the round of 16.