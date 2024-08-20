Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. Already on his return to the benches for the Libertadores Cupthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16.
Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.
It’s time to review the five forecasts of River Plate, in the match against the “T”, for the return leg of the round of 16.
The hierarchy of its forwards allows it to score goals easily. Without going any further, River has scored in 19 of the last 22 games played.
Miguel Borja He was unable to be present due to a muscle injury, but he has already been given the medical all-clear and is fit to return to the Monumental. His goal is worth more than 5.00. Interesting.
In six of the previous seven matches he has scored at least two goals in the Copa Libertadores. Watch out…
We can see that the “T” is not a team that provokes corner kicks, since in both the League and Copa Libertadores it does not exceed four corners per game.
With Millonario as the favorite, this pick considerably improves the odds and is a great opportunity considering their cup statistics. River has 7 consecutive wins in the Cup and except for the 2-1 in Núñez against Inter de Porto Alegre in the first leg of the 2023 round of 16, in the rest of the matches they won with a difference of 2 goals or more: their victims were Sporting Cristal, Fluminense, The Strongest, Nacional de Uruguay, Libertad and Deportivo Táchira.
#predictions #River #Talleres #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply