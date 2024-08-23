Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held this Wednesday in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
And now, it’s time to review when he plays again. River Plate, after facing the “T” in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and qualifying for the quarterfinals.
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It will be local again, but in this case for the Argentine professional football league: It will be on the 12th, before Newell’s Old Boys from Rosarioon Sunday 25 August starting at 8:30 p.m., looking to climb positions. They are currently in ninth place with 16 points.
River is obliged to win to get closer to the leader Huracán and what better way to do it than against a weak rival like Newell’s.
The Colombian returned from his injury, scored against Talleres in the second leg of the quarter-finals and is more current than ever. River loves him and it’s no wonder.
Newell’s is going through one of the worst moments of its recent years. The team is not playing at all, losing all the classics against Rosario Central and was also eliminated in the Copa Argentina during the week.
For that same reason we think that River He will shine and score more than 2.5 goals. He will also be accompanied by his regular starters because the quarter-finals of the Libertadores will be played over several days.
The average of the “Millo” in terms of corners is around that number, and if we continue with the thought that they will attack a lot and score goals and goals, we cannot hesitate to say that they will cause many corner kicks.
