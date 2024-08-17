Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. El Muñeco dedicated some heartfelt words to his father, recounted the reasons why he decided to return after a year and a half, and detailed the latest movements in the transfer market and left a forceful phrase about the Libertadores Cup: “We need to regain the spirit of the club and the team.”
Already on his return to the benches for the aforementioned Liberatorsthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16. With this, The Band will arrive with a slight advantage for the return match.
The next Saturday, August 17th in the afternoonas a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadiumfrom 5:30 p.m., River will play against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional League. The League has already defined the refereeing authorities that will be present in La Plata this weekend: Hernan Mastrangelo will be the main referee. We review predictions.
He has absolute dominance over this rival, especially in the last few games. clashes each other:
River 3-1 Gimnasia (2024 Professional League Cup)
Gimnasia 1-2 River (2023 Professional League Cup)
River 3-0 Gimnasia (Professional League 2023)
River 1-0 Gimnasia (Professional League 2022)
River 4-0 Gimnasia (2022 Professional League Cup)
It is the most viable option for the “Millonario”, knowing that in six of the last ten games there were more goals in the second half than in the first half.
Although River has a hard time winning away from home, this bet represents an interesting opportunity based on the recent history of both teams: in their last two appearances at the Carmelo Zerrillo, Gimnasia did not score any goals (both 1-0 losses to San Lorenzo and Rosario Central) and, although they managed to keep a clean sheet against Racing, they had just lost the La Plata derby 4-1 against Estudiantes.
In the matches played at home, the team from La Plata is averaging almost seven corners, being one of the leaders in this category.
The attacking midfielder is already a River reinforcement and can be active here. He has the Law of the Ex and we know that it is almost always fulfilled.
