He FC Barcelona faces a tough challenge on matchday three of La Liga 2024/25, travelling to Vallecas to face the ever-combative Rayo Vallecano.
After facing Athletic Club de Bilbao in Montjuic, Hansi Flick’s men will be looking for a victory in a stadium that is always difficult for any visitorVallecas is known for its intense atmosphere and the passion of its fans, which makes every game a real challenge. If Barça are to maintain their title aspirations, it is crucial that they manage to take all three points from this difficult encounter.
We review the predictions for this match, so that you can view it knowing in advance what is most likely to happen.
The match in Vallecas promises to be a tight one, with FC Barcelona struggling to overcome the obstacle that Rayo always represents at home. A 1-1 draw seems a likely result, reflecting the intensity and parity that usually characterise these encounters.
If we have to risk an exact result, as we said in the previous point, we believe that it will be a close 1-1, where the goalkeepers will be the stars.
FC Barcelona will visit a ground where they have not won for 3 games (2 losses and 1 draw). It will not be easy, but due to their goal-scoring ability we believe that they will score and that Rayo will do the same.
This kid is impressive. At just 17 years old, he has become Barça’s most dangerous player. He is a constant threat, contributing to the scoreline with goals or assists.
The “Culé” will have many attacks and that is why it will not suffer to reach that number of corners executed, at least.
