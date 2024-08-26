After facing Athletic Club de Bilbao in Montjuic, Hansi Flick’s men will be looking for a victory in a stadium that is always difficult for any visitorVallecas is known for its intense atmosphere and the passion of its fans, which makes every game a real challenge. If Barça are to maintain their title aspirations, it is crucial that they manage to take all three points from this difficult encounter.

We review the predictions for this match, so that you can view it knowing in advance what is most likely to happen.