In the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, Boca lost on penalties to Cruzeiro and it was not enough to advance to the next stage. However, now the Xeneize must think about their next match: it will be against Estudiantes on matchday 12 of the 2024 Professional League.
After losing in the round of 16, Diego Martínez’s team will have four days to rest and train in preparation for their next match in the national competition. We review the predictions.
Estudiantes’ top scorer has to be on the scoreboard here if “Pincha” wants to win, because if we think of a goal from Estudiantes we think of Carrillo.
Estudiantes must take advantage of Boca Juniors’ bad emotional moment, which has just been eliminated from the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, with Advíncula sent off after one minute and Merentiel missing his penalty.
The “Lion” will go all out to win the match and will score a goal, probably in the first half. Boca has started off at a disadvantage for almost two matches.
The other thing that usually happens to Boca is that it receives expulsions repeatedly, as occurred in previous important instances: the most recent, the recently appointed one of Advíncula, but before that there were others of Saracchi and Lema.
Estudiantes will constantly attack Boca’s area and will surely be able to register the stipulated number of corners.
#predictions #Estudiantes #Boca #Professional #League
Leave a Reply