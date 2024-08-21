In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Then they faced San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, and beat them 3-2. Now they have the return leg against the Brazilians, as visitors. We review the five predictions.
Diego Martínez’s team is coming off a 3-2 home win over San Lorenzo de Almagro and has now gone 11 games without losing (6 wins and 5 draws). As a visitor, they have drawn their last 4 games played.
The home team is obliged to beat its rival and, even though we believe that Boca will go through, they will at least score a goal.
Having Miguel Merentiel is synonymous with goals for Boca. The Uruguayan striker will be the great reference in the absence of Cavani.
We can see that Diego Martínez’s team is one of the leaders of the tournament in this section, adding almost 7 corner kicks per game.
He front 22 years old, he has gone several games without scoring but we give him a bet that he will break the streak in his stadium.
