Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students.
Boca will play against Rosario Centralon Saturday, August 31, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 13 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Then, he will play against Workshops for the 2024 Argentine Cup in the round of 16 of the tournament where they have just eliminated Central Norte and Almirante Brown. There is no official date yet, but it will be confirmed by the organization in the next few hours. We review the predictions.
The “Beast” will be Boca’s starting “9” and is likely to score against the opposition, something he usually does both at home and away.
It will be an open match and the history supports it: their last meeting against each other ended 2-2.
The recent clashes between these two teams have been very even. In their last five meetings, Boca and Rosario Central have each recorded one win and three draws, which suggests a pattern of very balanced matches. If we go by this data, the draw could easily happen again.
If there is a goal from Rosario Central, I think the author will be the former Enzo Copetti RacingHe will be the starting 9 and the reference.
Diego Martínez’s team will attack relentlessly at La Bombonera and will have no problems reaching this record of corners.
