For the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca will face Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and has practically everything ready for one of the key matches of the semester. We review the predictions in 90min style.
Xeneize has to be strong at home, as they already showed in the qualifying round by beating Independiente del Valle. If they take advantage here, they will be in top form for the return leg in Brazil.
In the last 4 games he played at the Bombonera (Nacional Potosí, Vélez, Independiente del Valle and Banfield), in all Cavani He scored a goal and each of them served to secure a victory. He can repeat.
It is true that Boca are conceded few goals at home, but at the same time Cruzeiro is a goalscoring team, so it is likely that there will be goals from both sides.
The 22-year-old striker has gone several games without scoring but we are predicting that he will break the streak at La Bombonera.
The Xeneize average more than six corners per game in the continental tournament. It could easily happen.
