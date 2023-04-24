Independiente Santa Fe remains afloat in the League and with good options in the Copa Sudamericana. Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Bucaramanga, added to Nacional’s setback in Envigado this Sunday (0-0), allows them to finish the date 15 among the eight, with 20 points.

Except for a win by Pereira against América this Monday in Cali, Santa Fe will end the day in the qualifying zone and with a pending match, against Nacional in El Campín, which could not be played due to the concerts in Bogotá.

In addition, Santa Fe is in contention in the Copa Sudamericana, with two good starting results, 0-0 against Goias in Brazil and 2-1 against Gimnasia in Bogotá.

“Let the good be repeated and that is what we want, especially in this phase of the tournament. We want to qualify among the eight and go to the next round of South America. I value the effort of the boys and the work because we haven’t had much time to work, it’s travel, play, travel. At times we faltered but we came from playing a strong and very intense game against Gymnastics,” said coach Harold Rivera.

The fans’ criticism of Rivera is very strong, but the team is showing its face in the two tournaments it is playing. What are the keys that keep Santa Fe in the fight?

The great level of Hugo Rodallega

After much criticism for his physique when he arrived, Hugo Rodallega got ready, won the starter and today is one of the team’s benchmarks. He contributes goals, collective play and, best of all, he has become a positive leader in a squad with several youngsters.

Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

He began to consolidate a defense

Santa Fe has only conceded one goal in two matches in the South American group stage, even changing the center-back pair (Aja and Millán in Brazil against Goiás and Ramírez Pisciotti and Mantilla in El Campín against Gimnasia). He needs to ratify it in the local League.

José Enamorado won the position with continuity

José David Enamorado is still seeking full consolidation. Despite his enormous conditions, he is just now gaining continuity with Santa Fe. He is taking advantage of the moment very well and if he becomes a little more collective, he will be exported.

The celebration of José Enamorado in the first goal of Santa Fe. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Juan Daniel Espitia is earning the position of goalkeeper

After the serious mistake that José Silva made in the classic against Millonarios, Rivera gambled for a goalkeeper from the minor divisions. At the age of 23, Juan Daniel Espitia received the opportunity and so far he has responded well to the demand.

Iván Rojas, a silent and effective reinforcement

In the midst of many problems due to injuries and suspensions, midfielder Iván Rojas, who arrived this semester from Envigado, is the one that has had the most continuity and the one that has helped maintain a structure in midfield.

