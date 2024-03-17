The Blaugrana team is one of the best clubs in the world, the culés always have some of the best players of the moment, as they have also had players who have had an inconsequential step in the club that has made the fans not even remember that they wore the club colors
Below we leave you with the five players that you did not remember who played for FC Barcelona
After shining with Arsenal, the player arrived at FC Barcelona to compete with Busquets. The only thing he achieved is to further establish the Spanish pivot as undisputed in that position.
The Colombian central defender arrived in a turbulent time to the Blaugrana lands, giving us moments like the “no look pass” against Espanyol. The most notable thing about his career as a FC Barcelona player was a dance after scoring a penalty against Espanyol. The highlights of his career were always his dances, a former player.
He arrived at FC Barcelona as a young promise who was going to revolutionize the midfield of the Blaugrana team. Finally, Halilovic, after passing through several teams, remained a star who never shined. Much noise few nuts
He came to leave, we could say that he was at FC Barcelona in a bureaucratic way. He was in the first team to be transferred to Tottenham.
After a great season at Recreativo de Huelva, FC Barcelona opted for the Uruguayan and everything so that he would only last in the squad for one season.
